Suede share urgent, raw, live version of new single That Boy On The Stage

Suede have released an Air Studios Live Session video for their new single That Boy On The Stage, the third preview of their forthcoming ninth studio album, Autofiction.



Frontman Brett Anderson has described Autofiction as Suede's "punk record,” stating that it's “Just the five of us in a room with all the glitches and fuck-ups revealed; the band themselves exposed in all their primal mess."



Recorded live at Konk Studios in London, the album finds Anderson, Simon Gilbert, Mat Osman, Richard Oakes and Neil Codling joining long-term collaborator Ed Buller who first worked with Suede on their debut single The Drowners, back in May 1992.

The new single, meanwhile, is a reflection upon the supercharged version of Anderson who fronts Suede onstage: "It’s about persona," the singer says. "It’s about the people we become."



Autofiction is scheduled for release on September 16 via BMG.



“Autofiction has a natural freshness, it's where we want to be,” Brett Anderson says.

The album tracklist is:

1. She Still Leads Me On

2. Personality Disorder

3. 15 Again

4. The Only Way I Can Love You

5. That Boy On The Stage

6. Drive Myself Home

7. Black Ice

8. Shadow Self

9. It's Always The Quiet Ones

10. What Am I Without You?

11. Turn Off Your Brain And Yell

Suede will head out on a UK record shop tour throughout September, with further UK and European live shows scheduled for October.