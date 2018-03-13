Stryper return with Sorry video and details of God Damn Evil album

Stryper have released a video for Sorry. It’s taken from the band’s upcoming God Damn Evil album, the follow-up to 2015’s Fallen. The album’s title is a reference to what the band sees as the perilous state of the world in 2018.

“We thought long and hard about this title,” says frontman Michael Sweet. “It was actually considered quite a few years ago and it just didn’t feel like the right time. Now, with all the evil in the world that we see around us on a daily basis, it made perfect sense. It’s a very bold statement yet a prayer asking God to damn/condemn evil. Nothing more, nothing less.

“We all see and hear the darkness that surrounds us in our society, but with faith and love, we’ll always have hope,” he continues. “That’s what Stryper is all about: powerful music and a message that builds foundations, not walls. We couldn’t be more excited about God Damn Evil, as it showcases our undying love for what we do and why we do it.”

God Damn Evil will be released on April 20.

Stryper will head out on tour to support God Damn Evil, a schedule that includes an appearance at this year’s Frontier Rocks Festival in Italy on April 28 alongside Jorn, Quiet Riot, Jack Rusell’s Great White, FM and more (full US dates below).

God Damn Evil Tracklist

Tour Dates

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Gramercy Theatre New York, United States Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PM The Stone Pony Asbury Park, United States Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:00PM Jergel's Rhythm Grille Warrendale, United States Friday, May 11, 2018 at 8:00PM Jergel's Rhythm Grille Warrendale, United States Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 8:00PM Fish Head Cantina Halethorpe, United States Monday, May 14, 2018 at 8:00PM Sellersville Theater 1894 Sellersville, United States Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 6:00PM The Intersection Grand Rapids, United States Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, United States Friday, May 25, 2018 at 8:30PM Ameristar Casino and Hotel Kansas City, United States Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 7:30PM IDL Ballroom Tulsa, United States Friday, June 1, 2018 at 8:00PM Gas Monkey Live! Dallas, United States Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Pharr Events Center Pharr, United States Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 8:00PM Sam's Burger Joint San Antonio, United States Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 8:00PM Center Stage Theater Atlanta, United States Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 9:00PM Cannery Ballroom Nashville, United States Friday, September 7, 2018 at 4:00PM Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater Hinckley, United States Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 8:00PM Arcada Theatre Saint Charles, United States Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues Orlando Lake Buena Vista, United States Friday, October 19, 2018 at 7:00PM The Venue Denver, United States Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Leatherheads Sports Bar Draper, United States Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 7:30PM Marquee Theatre Tempe, United States Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 8:00PM Whisky A Go Go West Hollywood, United States Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 6:30PM Ace Of Spades Sacramento, United States

