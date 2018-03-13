Trending

Stryper return with Sorry video and details of God Damn Evil album

By News  

The Yellow and Black Attack are back, as Stryper's new single Sorry lays the foundations for upcoming album God Damn Evil

Stryper

Stryper have released a video for Sorry. It’s taken from the band’s upcoming God Damn Evil album, the follow-up to 2015’s Fallen. The album’s title is a reference to what the band sees as the perilous state of the world in 2018.

“We thought long and hard about this title,” says frontman Michael Sweet. “It was actually considered quite a few years ago and it just didn’t feel like the right time. Now, with all the evil in the world that we see around us on a daily basis, it made perfect sense. It’s a very bold statement yet a prayer asking God to damn/condemn evil. Nothing more, nothing less.

“We all see and hear the darkness that surrounds us in our society, but with faith and love, we’ll always have hope,” he continues. “That’s what Stryper is all about: powerful music and a message that builds foundations, not walls. We couldn’t be more excited about God Damn Evil, as it showcases our undying love for what we do and why we do it.”

God Damn Evil will be released on April 20.

Stryper will head out on tour to support God Damn Evil, a schedule that includes an appearance at this year’s Frontier Rocks Festival in Italy on April 28 alongside Jorn, Quiet Riot, Jack Rusell’s Great White, FM and more (full US dates below).

God Damn Evil Tracklist

Tour Dates

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PMGramercy TheatreNew York, United States
Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Stone PonyAsbury Park, United States
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:00PMJergel's Rhythm GrilleWarrendale, United States
Friday, May 11, 2018 at 8:00PMJergel's Rhythm GrilleWarrendale, United States
Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 8:00PMFish Head CantinaHalethorpe, United States
Monday, May 14, 2018 at 8:00PMSellersville Theater 1894Sellersville, United States
Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 6:00PMThe IntersectionGrand Rapids, United States
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PMVal Air BallroomWest Des Moines, United States
Friday, May 25, 2018 at 8:30PMAmeristar Casino and HotelKansas City, United States
Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 7:30PMIDL BallroomTulsa, United States
Friday, June 1, 2018 at 8:00PMGas Monkey Live!Dallas, United States
Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 7:00PMPharr Events CenterPharr, United States
Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 8:00PMSam's Burger JointSan Antonio, United States
Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 8:00PMCenter Stage TheaterAtlanta, United States
Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 9:00PMCannery BallroomNashville, United States
Friday, September 7, 2018 at 4:00PMGrand Casino Hinckley AmphitheaterHinckley, United States
Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 8:00PMArcada TheatreSaint Charles, United States
Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of Blues OrlandoLake Buena Vista, United States
Friday, October 19, 2018 at 7:00PMThe VenueDenver, United States
Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 7:00PMLeatherheads Sports BarDraper, United States
Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 7:30PMMarquee TheatreTempe, United States
Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 8:00PMWhisky A Go GoWest Hollywood, United States
Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 6:30PMAce Of SpadesSacramento, United States

Flash Metal Suicide: Stryper