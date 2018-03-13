Stryper return with Sorry video and details of God Damn Evil album

Stryper have released a video for Sorry. It’s taken from the band’s upcoming God Damn Evil album, the follow-up to 2015’s Fallen. The album’s title is a reference to what the band sees as the perilous state of the world in 2018.
“We thought long and hard about this title,” says frontman Michael Sweet. “It was actually considered quite a few years ago and it just didn’t feel like the right time. Now, with all the evil in the world that we see around us on a daily basis, it made perfect sense. It’s a very bold statement yet a prayer asking God to damn/condemn evil. Nothing more, nothing less.
“We all see and hear the darkness that surrounds us in our society, but with faith and love, we’ll always have hope,” he continues. “That’s what Stryper is all about: powerful music and a message that builds foundations, not walls. We couldn’t be more excited about God Damn Evil, as it showcases our undying love for what we do and why we do it.”
God Damn Evil will be released on April 20.
Stryper will head out on tour to support God Damn Evil, a schedule that includes an appearance at this year’s Frontier Rocks Festival in Italy on April 28 alongside Jorn, Quiet Riot, Jack Rusell’s Great White, FM and more (full US dates below).
God Damn Evil Tracklist
Tour Dates
|Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York, United States
|Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Stone Pony
|Asbury Park, United States
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Jergel's Rhythm Grille
|Warrendale, United States
|Friday, May 11, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Jergel's Rhythm Grille
|Warrendale, United States
|Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Fish Head Cantina
|Halethorpe, United States
|Monday, May 14, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Sellersville Theater 1894
|Sellersville, United States
|Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 6:00PM
|The Intersection
|Grand Rapids, United States
|Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Val Air Ballroom
|West Des Moines, United States
|Friday, May 25, 2018 at 8:30PM
|Ameristar Casino and Hotel
|Kansas City, United States
|Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 7:30PM
|IDL Ballroom
|Tulsa, United States
|Friday, June 1, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Gas Monkey Live!
|Dallas, United States
|Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Pharr Events Center
|Pharr, United States
|Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Sam's Burger Joint
|San Antonio, United States
|Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Center Stage Theater
|Atlanta, United States
|Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 9:00PM
|Cannery Ballroom
|Nashville, United States
|Friday, September 7, 2018 at 4:00PM
|Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
|Hinckley, United States
|Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Arcada Theatre
|Saint Charles, United States
|Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues Orlando
|Lake Buena Vista, United States
|Friday, October 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Venue
|Denver, United States
|Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Leatherheads Sports Bar
|Draper, United States
|Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Marquee Theatre
|Tempe, United States
|Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Whisky A Go Go
|West Hollywood, United States
|Sunday, November 4, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Ace Of Spades
|Sacramento, United States