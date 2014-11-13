Stryper line up studio return

Stryper are currently writing material for their next album, they’ve confirmed.

And they’ll hit the studio early next year to put the follow-up to 2013’s No More Hell To Pay together.

Frontman Michael Sweet says on Facebook: “It’s time. I’m in writing mode for the new Stryper album. We start pre-production in mid-January and we begin tracking on February 1. New album in 2015.”

The band launched 16-track CD/DVD titled Live At The Whisky in September. It was recorded at Whisky A Go Go, Hollywood last year to support the album.

Meanwhile, Sweet has also been working with George Lynch on a new project. They released the track September earlier this year as a tribute to the 9⁄ 11 terror attacks.

He said: “I co-wrote the songs with George. I called Brian Tichy and James LoMenzo to put the band together. It’s an incredible combination of classic 70s and 80s. You will hear some flavours of Journey, Bad Company, Dokken, Van Halen and Stryper.”

The Sweet And Lynch album will launch early next year.