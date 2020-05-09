Streams today from Jordan Rudess, Genesis, That Joe Payne, Ray Wilson and more

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

That Joe Payne

Joe will be performing with his friend Duncan, better known as Tramp Daddy, raising money for the Cynthia Spencer Hospice this evening on his Facebook page at 6pm (BST)

Ray Wilson

The former Genesis singer will be broadcasting a pre-recorded live show, which will feature brand new song Look What The Made Us Be, through his website at 7pm (BST)

Genesis

The prog legends will stream 1993's The Way We Walk as part of their Genesis Film Festival on their YouTube page at 8pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater’s keyboard virtuoso returns with a solo concert at 9pm (BST) via his Facebook page

Brazilian Prog

A selection of Brazilian prog bands will be performing at the Be Prog Facebook page this evening from 9pm (BST)

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on

