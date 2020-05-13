Streams and online events from Public Service Broadcasting, Tori Amos and Jordan Rudess this evening

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Tori Amos

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and bestselling author Tori Amos will reflect on the experiences that made her the artist and activist she is today, on her Facebook page at 6.30pm (BST)

Public Service Broadcasting

The modern prog rockers are the latest subject of Tim Burgess' latest listening party on Twitter, where he'll be listening to and answering questions about the band's 2015 album The Race For Space. "Ignore the newfound and hard-won freedom to exercise in as many garden centres as you like and join us, instead, at 9pm BST to listen to The Race For Space as we host a #timstwitterlisteningparty. See you then!" On the band's Twitter account from 9pm (BST

Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater’s keyboard virtuoso returns with a solo concert at 9pm (BST) via his Facebook page

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on