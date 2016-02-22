Stray From The Path split with drummer Bourke

Stray From The Path have announced that they’ve parted ways with drummer Dan Bourke.

He joined the New York outfit in 2008 and played on 2009’s Make Your Own History, 2011’s Rising Sun, 2013’s Anonymous and 2015’s Subliminal Criminals.

The band have moved quickly to bring in former The HAARP Machine sticksman Craig Reynolds, who has been on the road with them on their current European tour.

The group say in a statement: “Stray From The Path would like to welcome longtime friend and ridiculous drummer Craig Reynolds to our team. Dan has decided to move on and has stepped down as the drummer of Stray.

“Craig has been with us on tour and the chemistry on and off stage was present right away and we cannot wait to bring this new life into the band. Lots of exciting stuff coming up soon for us.”

They praise Bourke, and say they will “forever be grateful” for his “dedication and exceptional drumming.”

They add: “Dan will be playing his final show with us at South By So What in March. Roll out and show him some love one more time.”

Stray From The Path also released a short clip of Reynolds playing First World Problem Child. View it below.

Feb 23: Genf Kalvingrad/Usine, Switzerland

Feb 24: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Feb 25: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Feb 26: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2, Germany

Feb 27: Wurzburg Posthalle, Germany

Mar 20: Grand Prairie South By So What, TX

May 21: Schaghticoke Fairgrounds, NY

Aug 20: Treves Summerblast Festival, Germany