Stray From The Path return with new album and single

Stray From The Path have announced that they’ll release a new studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2017’s Only Death Is Real is titled Internal Atomics and it’ll arrive on November 1 through UNFD.

To mark the album announcement, the Long Island heavyweights have released the lead single Kickback, which features guest vocals from Counterparts’ Brendan Murphy.

A statement reads: “Internal Atomics pushes Stray From The Path's distinctive rhythmic aggression to breakneck levels, as guitarist Tom Williams' powerful riffs work in tandem with the crushing engine room of bassist Anthony Altamura and drummer Craig Reynolds to create a hybrid of all things heavy-yet-hooky.

“Vocalist Drew Dijorio's unique hardcore-meets-hip hop delivery is on full display throughout Internal Atomics, spitting out lyrics that rail against apathy towards the suffering of others, toxic dog-eat-dog culture, myopic world views, institutional corruption, and the selfishly misplaced priorities of past generations.

“Stray From The Path seek to plant seeds of positive change, and Internal Atomics provides both a release for frustration and a path to action.”

Stray From The Path will head out on tour in support of the album across North America with Counterparts from October and return to the UK and Europe for further shows throughout December.

Stray From The Path: Internal Atomics

1. Ring Leader

2. Kickback

3. The First Will be Last

4. Fortune Teller

5. Second Death

6. Beneath The Surface

7. Something In The Water

8. Holding Cells For The Living Hell

9. Double Down

10. Actions Not Words