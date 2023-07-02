Stone Sour's future more uncertain than ever as Corey Taylor slams band's "hindrances"

The future of Stone Sour seems more uncertain than ever after frontman Corey Taylor took aim at the band's "hindrances".

Having been on hiatus since 2020, and with Taylor's solo career flourishing alongside his commitments to Slipknot, there seems little hope of Stone Sour setting aside their differences and getting back to business,

He referred to "hindrances" within the band and said he's not prepared to compromise on his vision.

Taylor tells Rock Antenne: "It's not that I don't miss some of the guys in Stone Sour – I still talk to them. But at this stage, I refuse to compromise my vision and my art because of certain people's hindrances. And that's all I'll say."

The vocalist is working on his second solo album, CMF2, which is due to be released later this year. His solo band is made up of guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne, drummer Dustin Robert, and bassist Eliot Lorango.

And he has described the process of making a record with those guys as a complete joy.

He adds: "My solo band is made up of just such clutch dudes. Obviously, I've got Tooch. Zach Throne is incredible. Dustin, our drummer, is amazing. And now having Eliot, the new bass player, who can play anything you throw at him – I mean, it's ridiculous. It's criminal how good he is.

"When you have a great problem like that, that makes the recording stuff easy, because then, when you hit them with the demos, which largely are just me playing the song and going, 'Okay, I'm hearing stuff here.' I give them carte blanche to kind of do what they want, but at the same time I have a clear vision.

"And that's where the hard work comes in. Suddenly you don't have a band that you can just kind of blend in with or delegate or dictate to. It's all you – it's all on you."