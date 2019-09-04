Stone Broken to re-release their debut album with bonus material

Stone Broken have announced that they’re to reissue their debut album All In Time.

Frontman Rich Moss, guitarist Chris Davis, bassist Kieron Conroy and drummer Robyn Haycock originally launched the record in 2016, with the new remastered version boasting six bonus tracks, including a 2019 version of Wait For You featuring strings by The Bristol Ensemble.

It’ll launch on October 11 through Spinefarm Records.

Moss says: “All In Time wasn’t just a stepping stone for us, it wasn’t just our debut record, it literally changed our lives.

“When we were writing the album, I don’t think any of us realised just how important it was going to be. We released it independently, and within the first couple of hours, the CD stocks had all sold out.

“We managed to tour right across the UK and Europe and gain some incredible fans and friends along the way. We feel now is the right moment to put All In Time back into production and to let people have a piece of our history.”

To mark the announcement, Stone Broken have released a video for the new version of Wait For You which can be watched below.

Stone Broken will hook up with Black Star Riders and Waywards Sons for a UK and Ireland tour throughout October.

Stone Broken: All In Time

1. Not Your Enemy

2. Better

3. Be There

4. Let Me Go

5. Wait For You

6. Save Tomorrow

7. This Life

8. Another Day

9. Fall Back Down

10. Stay All Night

Bonus tracks

1. Wait For You (2019 recording)

2. Be There (Live In Studio)

3. This Life (Live In Studio)

4. Fall Back Down (Live In Studio)

5. Wait For You (Acoustic)

6. Stay All Night (Acoustic)

Stone Broken 2019 tour dates with Black Star Riders

Oct 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Oct 12: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Oct 13: Wrexham William Aston Hall, UK

Oct 16: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Oct 17: Belfast Limelight, UK

Oct 19: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 20: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 22: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion, UK

Oct 23: Bournemouth O2 Academy, UK

Oct 24: Cardiff University Great Hall, UK

Oct 25: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill, UK

Oct 26: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Oct 27: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK