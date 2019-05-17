Listen to Black Star Riders’ anthemic new track Another State Of Grace

Black Star Riders have released a stream of their new single Another State Of Grace.

It’s the title track from their upcoming album which today has been confirmed will launch on September 6 through Nuclear Blast after it was first revealed back in March.

Vocalist and guitarist Ricky Warwick says: “This has probably been the most enjoyable experience in the studio I have had making a record. The vibe and commitment the boys brought into this was stellar.

“Our most anthemic and soulful album to date. I’m very proud and excited for people to hear Another State Of Grace.”

One of the band’s longtime supporters is Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott, who has praised the follow-up to 2017’s Heavy Fire.

Elliott says: “I’ve been an ardent supporter ever since they started their journey having moved away from being Thin Lizzy and becoming a legitimate band in their own right. For me, this is by far their best effort to date.”

Black Star Riders have also revealed the cover art and tracklist for Another State Of Grace, which can be found below.

Warwick is joined in the lineup by guitarists Scott Gorham and Christian Martucci, bassist Robert Crane and drummer Chad Szeliga.

They’ll head out on the road throughout October.

Black Star Riders: Another State Of Grace

1. Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down

2. Another State Of Grace

3. Ain’t The End Of The World

4. Underneath The Afterglow

5. Soldier In The Ghetto

6. Why Do You Love Your Guns?

7. Standing In The Line Of Fire

8. What Will It Take?

9. In The Shadow Of The War Machine

10. Poisoned Heart

Black Star Riders 2019 UK and Ireland tour dates

Oct 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Oct 12: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Oct 13: Wrexham William Aston Hall, UK

Oct 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 16: Dublin Academy, Ireland (No Wayward Sons)

Oct 17: Belfast Limelight, UK (No Wayward Sons)

Oct 18: Glasgow Braehead Arena, UK (With Saxon)

Oct 19: Newcastle Academy, UK

Oct 20: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Oct 22: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion, UK

Oct 23: Bournemouth O2 Academy, UK

Oct 24: Cardiff university Great Hall, UK

Oct 25: Wolverhampton Steel Mill, UK

Oct 26: Leeds O2 Academy, UK