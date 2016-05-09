Stiff Little Fingers, The Damned, Buzzcocks for Rebellion Festival

Stiff Little Fingers, Buzzcocks, The Damned, The Exploited and UK Subs are among the acts confirmed for this year’s Rebellion Festival.

The event’s 20th anniversary event takes place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, Lancashire, from August 4 to 7. Also on the bill are GBH, Slaughter And The Dogs, Penetration, Cock Sparrer, Cockney Rejects and Discharge.

Peter Hook And The Light will perform a set of Joy Division tracks and members of Black Flag will be appearing under the Flag banner.

Fear, Dog Nasty, The Descendents, JFA, Jello Biafra, CJ Ramone are also set to appear.

Rebellion promoter Jennie Russell-Smith says: “This is an exciting year for us. It’s our 20th year of putting on punk festivals and it’s also 40 years of punk – so a double celebration.

“We’ve got a bigger event than ever with more bands, new stages and lots of special things planned.”

Rebellion Festival features six stages under one roof. Tickets are available from the official website.

