Stiff Little Fingers launch t-shirt to help support their road crew

Stiff Little Fingers have launched a t-shirt to help support their road crew.

With the world of live music on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the band’s crew are struggling financially – and Stiff Little Fingers have revealed that 100% of profits from sales of the t-shirts will go directly to their crew

Vocalist and guitarist Jake Burns says: “Three dates into the usual UK March tour, the coronavirus impacted not just that, but the whole world.

“Initially, we thought this would keep us off the road for a couple of months at most. However, as we all know now, SLF will not be playing any shows until 2021 at the earliest.

“Obviously that is a blow to us as we now face a year with no real income, but we are not the only four impacted by this. Our tireless road crew also has an uncertain year ahead. When SLF aren't touring these guys work with other bands. But when nobody is touring... well, you can work that one out.

“So we came up with this great looking t-shirt to raise some much needed cash for them to help during the pandemic.

“It’s a variation on both the SLF 2020 Vision Tour and SLF Barrowland shirts and features the crew on the front. Every penny of profit will go to the crew members and you get a smart looking and unique shirt. Win-win!”

The t-shirt is now available to purchase.

Stiff Little Fingers will return to the road throughout March 2021, with tickets purchased for the 2020 shows valid for the new dates.

Stiff Little Fingers 2021 UK tour

Mar 04: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 05: Cardiff Great Hall

Mar 06: Birmingham O2 Academy

Mar 08: Portsmouth Pyramids

Mar 09: Northampton Roadmenders

Mar 10: Norwich Waterfront

Mar 12: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mar 13: Leeds O2 Academy

Mar 14: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 16: Troon, Concert Hall

Mar 17: Glasgow Barrowland

Mar 19: Manchester Academy

Mar 20: London Roundhouse