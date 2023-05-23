Stevie Nicks thanks Taylor Swift for the song that's helping her grieve Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks has publicly thanked Taylor Swift for writing the song that's helping her grieve late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died in December following a short illness.

Nicks paid tribute at the climax of her set at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, on Monday night, as footage of McVie played on the big screen.

"Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing this thing for me, and that is writing a song called You’re On Your Own, Kid,” Nicks said. “That is the sadness of how I feel. As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world, we didn’t have to talk on the phone. We really weren’t phone buddies. Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in and it would be like ‘little sister, how are you?’ It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years.

"So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids, we always were. And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you."

You're On Your Own, Kid was released on Swift's 2022 album Midnights, and quickly became a favourite among the "Swifties" for its lyrics, which relate to the singer's journey through life and the people she's loved and lost.

Swift and Nicks appeared together in the Grammy Awards in 2010, performing Fleetwood Mac's Rhiannon and Swift's You Belong With Me.

"Taylor reminds me of myself in her determination and her childlike nature. It’s an innocence that’s so special and so rare,” Nicks wrote in a piece for Time. “This girl writes the songs that make the whole world sing, like Neil Diamond or Elton John. She sings, she writes, she performs, she plays great guitar.

"Taylor can do ballads that could be considered pop or rock and then switch back into country. When I turned 20 years old, I had just made the serious decision to never be a dental assistant. Taylor just turned 20, and she's won four Grammys.

Stevie Nick's tour continues with a show at the Armway Center in Orlando, FL, tomorrow night (May 25). Full dates below.

