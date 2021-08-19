Stevie Nicks on a potential biopic about her life: "It would be such a long movie...maybe I'll write a really fun book"

In a new interview, Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks has discussed whether she'd ever consider a film being made about her life – and explores the idea of writing an autobiography.

Speaking to Tim McGraw on the latest episode of Beyond The Influence Radio on Apple Music Country, Nicks contemplates various ways she could document her career and personal history, along with what parts of her story she would include.

The vocalist says she fears she'd be unable to examine her whole life in just one film, and that if she were to write a book, it would probably need to be some sort of multi-part series, similar to Stephenie Meyer's Twilight franchise.

She explains: "It would be such a long movie. You know what I mean? That would be the problem, because what I just told you, I have like thousands of more hours that I could tell you stories that would just make you laugh so hard."

Musing over how she would approach pinpointing significant moments to explore, she says: "I think that what I would do first and only lately have I thought this, I might sit down at some point across the kitchen table with some of my girlfriends who have been there for a lot of it and put on a tape recorder and just start talking from the very beginning".

Declaring that she'd maybe consider writing "a really fun book", Nicks reflects on one factor in particular that has greatly affected her – her battle with drug addiction. However, although her substance-use would be documented, she adds that her addiction wouldn't play a vital part within the narrative, as she feels it never truly "defined" her story. Nicks explains:

"Maybe I’ll write a really fun book. What I wouldn't put in it, I would very gracefully go over the drugs, because I don't feel that they defined my life. I managed to save myself.

"I got through some pretty scary moments, but I saved me, nobody else saved me. I survived me. I survived my cocaine. I survived by myself. I checked myself into rehab. Nobody did that for me. I did it and that's like with my whole life. So, I would dance over those parts just to give the wisdom out to people, but mostly, I would just tell all of these really fun, funny stories that I've been telling you, because those things I would love to share.

"If I could get it into a book, it would be like Twilight. It would be like four books. And then, if I thought that was great, then I might say, 'Well, maybe we could do like a four part thing' I used to say, 'Absolutely no,' not writing a book, not making a movie and don't ask me to make a musical. I hate them. Hate them. Hate them, except for Wicked. Wicked is my favourite.

"I don't have a problem sharing what's happened to me in my life, because most of everything that's happened to me, I think has been pretty marvellous. So all that, I would love to tell people and really about all that, I'm not that private. I'm willing to sit and tell you the whole damn story.

"I would be careful with some things, because I don't want people to make the same mistakes that I made, that lots of them weren't my fault. So, I would tell them in a way where people got the message, but it wasn't gothic and super sad, you know what I mean? That's not something sacred I want to leave behind."

Listen to the full interview below with an Apple Music subscription: