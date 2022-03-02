Stevie Nicks curses Vladimir Putin in diary letter: "I hope you turn to dust"

Stevie Nicks has written a diary letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin to express her outrage over his abhorrent decision to lead the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sharing the words on her social media channels, the Fleetwood Mac vocalist, whilst condemning the president's "killing of children and young people and destroying the houses of young families just for sport", curses him for his actions, hoping that he will "turn to dust". She also uses the haunting of "ghosts" as a metaphor to suggest that his actions will inevitably return to him as karmic punishment.

The letter begins, "Are you lonely, Mr. Putin? Is that why you sit at your long, long marble table, alone in the night and through the day?

"Because you really have no friends, everyone is afraid of you, afraid to even offer up good advice, because great emperors don't listen to anyone but ghosts."

She continues, "Your ghosts must be shaking their heads concerning the killing of children and young people and destroying the houses of young families just for sport. Your ghosts disapprove."

Nicks additionally writes numerous execrations to wish Russia's leader misfortune, including "I hope you never sleep again", "I hope your ghosts surround you until you are old and grey and miserable" and "I hope you turn to dust".

To finish the entry, she writes "The ghosts are coming for you Mr Putin. They're coming for you. Perhaps they're already here..."

The letter comes days after a previous entry which compared Putin to Adolf Hitler, while stating that the German dictator was "coming back to haunt us".

"In one evening, until now, an entire sovereign country has been full-on invaded,” she writes. “How dare he.”

Elsewhere in the letter, Nicks relates how she got in touch with a women in Ukraine who had sent her a personal gift to "thank her again and check up on her after watching the news all night".

"She immediately wrote back that she was home and still fine..."the singer added. "At 4.45am she wrote us back that she was now 'just trying to escape'; that changed everything.

"Now I know someone, an innocent person, who is having her freedom taken away from her. I have been crying ever since".

Read the new entry below: