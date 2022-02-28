Stevie Nicks on Vladimir Putin: "This is Hitler coming back to haunt us"

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks has written a heartfelt message relaying her thoughts on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sharing the letter via social media, Nicks compares Russian president Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler, while stating that the German dictator was "coming back to haunt us".

"In one evening, until now, an entire sovereign country has been full-on invaded,” she continues. “How dare he.”

Elsewhere in the letter, Nicks relates how she got in touch with a women in Ukraine who had sent her a personal gift to "thank her again and check up on her after watching the news all night".

"She immediately wrote back that she was home and still fine..."the singer added. "At 4.45am she wrote us back that she was now 'just trying to escape'; that changed everything.

"Now I know someone, an innocent person, who is having her freedom taken away from her. I have been crying ever since".

Recalling memories of another serious global event, 9-11, which Nicks has spoken out about numerous times in the past via diary entries, she said "My mom said to me after 9-11, don't forget what your father and I were fighting for, don't forget it...(I am glad she isn't here to see this).

Nicks concludes the letter by saying, "My heart is broken for our new friend, and for the people of Ukraine, I am so, so sorry. Love and prayers for them".

View it below: