Stevie Nicks shares details of career-spanning studio albums and rarities boxset

Stevie Nicks is releasing a career-spanning box set containing all of her solo albums to date as well as a collection or rarities.

The set, in both vinyl and CD formats, will be purchasable on July 28. It'll also be available digitally.

Albums featured in the collection span across the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's four decade long career, including 1981's Bella Donna, 1983's The Wild Heart, 1985's Rock a Little, 1989's The Other Side of the Mirror, 1994's Street Angel, 2001's Trouble in Shangri-La, 2011's In Your Dreams and 2014's 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault.

Multiple LPs have been newly remastered for this release, including Rock a Little, The Other Side of the Mirror, Street Angel, and Trouble in Shangri-La.

To mark the news, a remastered version of One More Big Time Rock And Roll Star, lifted from the Rarities collection, has been released to streaming services.

The track was originally released as the B-side to Talk To Me, the lead single from Nicks' 1985 album Rock A Little.

Rarities is comprised of 23 non-album tracks, including numerous film/television soundtrack releases such as Heavy Metal's Blue Lamp and Party Of Five's Free Fallin.

Several B-sides additionally appear in the set, such as the aforementioned One More Big Time Rock And Roll Star, and Love’s A Hard Game To Play, taken from Nicks’ 1991 hits compilation Timespace.

Nicks is currently in the midst of a tour with Billy Joel across the US, with her next show set to take place on June 16 in Philadelphia.

Check out the Complete Studio Albums & Rarities box set and listen to One More Big Time Rock And Roll Star below:

Albums

Bella Donna

The Wild Heart

Rock a Little

The Other Side of the Mirror

Street Angel

Trouble in Shangri-La

In Your Dreams

24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault

Rarities

Rarities tracklist:

Side One



1. Blue Lamp

2. Sleeping Angel

3. Garbo

4. Violet And Blue

Side Two



1. One More Big Time Rock And Roll Star

2. Battle Of The Dragon

3. Real Tears

4. Sometimes It’s A Bitch

Side Three



1. Love’s A Hard Game To Play

2. Desert Angel

3. Mirror, Mirror

4. Inspiration

Side Four



1. Thousand Days

2. God’s Garden

3. Somebody Stand By Me

Side Five

1. Free Fallin’

2. Reconsider Me

3. If You Ever Did Believe

4. Crystal

Side Six

1. Touched By An Angel

2. Not Fade Away

3. My Heart

4. For What It’s Worth