Steven Wilson to remix Ultravox Vienna album for autumn 2020 release

Ultravox’s Vienna – the band’s first album to feature vocalist and guitarist Midge Ure – is to be re-released on six-disc CD/DVD, limited edition quadruple clear vinyl, and double vinyl on October 9 via Chrysalis.

Originally released in July 1980, Ultravox’s fourth album was produced by Conny Plank (Neu!, Kraftwerk) and became was the band’s most successful album reaching No.3 on the UK album chart. The title track hit No.2 in the singles chart and has sold more than half a million copies in the UK.

Following the departure of vocalist John Foxx and guitarist Robin Simon, Billy Currie (piano, synthesisers, viola, violin) invited Midge Ure to join. Ure’s arrival had an immediate impact on their sound. The album distilled the band’s love of Germanic music and electronics, fusing influences such as Kraftwerk – especially in the songs Astradyne and Mr X – and Can, with brilliant pop sensibilities to create an album with a winning formula.

In addition to the original analogue master, the 40th anniversary set also includes a new stereo mix by Steven Wilson, live recordings from St Albans and rarities from the band members.

Ahead of the box set’s release, and as part of the rescheduled Record Store Days, on August 29 Chrysalis will release a 12” of Sleepwalk. The song was the first track the band recorded for Chrysalis after the label gave them studio time to record some demos. Impressed with what the band delivered; they were then signed to the label.