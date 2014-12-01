Steven Wilson details Hand. Cannot. Erase.

Steven Wilson has revealed details about his upcoming album Hand. Cannot. Erase.

It’s due to launch in the UK on March 2 via Kscope and will be the follow-up to 2013’s The Raven That Refused To Sing (And Other Stories).

The Porcupine Tree mainman recently announced a run of six-UK dates to promote the new record and revealed he was working on making the shows a spectacular experience.

He said: “We’re currently developing a show that I hope will raise the bar musically and visually from my previous tours. The setlist will be based around the new album, of course, as well as casting the net further back for a few surprises.”

Last month, he released a studio update where he spoke about the inspiration behind the album.

Hand. Cannot. Erase. tracklist

First Regret 2. 3 Years Older 3. Hand Cannot Erase 4. Perfect Life 5. Routine 6. Home Invasion 7. Regret #9 8. Transience 9. Ancestral 10. Happy Returns 11. Ascendant Here On…

Mar 12: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Mar 13: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Mar 14: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Mar 16: Edinburgh Queens Hall

Mar 17: London Troxy

Mar 18: Wolverhampton Civic Hall