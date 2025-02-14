Drummer Matt Sorum has dashed Aerosmith fans' hopes that the band could tour again after Steven Tyler's recent live performance at Jam For Janie in Los Angeles.

Tyler performed three Aerosmith songs – Dream On, Sweet Emotion and Walk This Way – as part of a star-studded performance that included Sorum, Mick Fleetwood, Joan Jett, Billy Idol, Marcus King, Linda Perry and James LoMenzo.

Jam For Janie is the annual show put together by Tyler to raise money for Janie's Fund which was named after Aerosmith's 1989 hit Janie's Got A Gun, was founded by Tyler in 2015 and supports vulnerable girls who've suffered abuse and neglect.

It was only Tyler's second live performance since the vocal injury that led to the abandonment of Aerosmith's Farewell Tour in 2023.

And with the singer back on stage, some fans speculated that Aerosmith could hit the road again.

But Sorum has definitively ruled that out, telling WBAB (transcribed by Blabbermouth): "Let me just explain what's happening with Steven Tyler, because he's a really good friend. He went out and sang. And it was a really big moment for him because he hurt himself bad. Now, is he gonna tour again? No, he's not.

"Steven cannot put himself under the rigours of doing a full worldwide tour because there's a lot of pressure. And if you're not a singer, you wouldn't understand what he goes through, but he's 77 years old and he's a perfectionist.

"And if he doesn't sing correctly, it bothers him. And he's not gonna put it on tape, like 80% of the people that are out there taking your money. He will not be on tape, and he won't change the keys of the song. That's just who he is. He's, like, 'I'm an artist. I'm a singer. This is my band. I've been doing this for 50 years. And if I can't do it perfect, I can't do it.'

"And I respect that. And I talked to him about it multiple times. I said, 'So, just sing four or five songs tops.' He says, 'I can do that.' And that was just one time. Maybe down the line, he'll do it again and possibly do the same amount of songs."

Sorum adds: "I wanted to explain that to the fans that are commenting, 'Oh, he's singing.' To have him on stage was – I cried. It was just beautiful. And I hope that he can do more, because it's in his blood."

In 2024 Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring due to Tyler's vocal cord injury. The vocalist's only other live performance since then was guesting with the Black Crowes in London last year.