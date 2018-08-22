Steven Tyler wants Trump to stop using Aerosmith's Livin' On The Edge at rallies

Lawyers representing Steven Tyler are reported to have sent a cease and desist letter to the White House after Aerosmith track Livin’ On The Edge was played at a rally for US president Donald Trump.

Trump was at West Virginia’s Charleston Civic Centre last night for a rally, with the 1993 song playing as Trump supporters entered the arena.

Variety report that Tyler’s lawyer Dina LaPolt has accused the White House “of willful infringement in broadcasting the song” which was penned by Tyler, guitarist Joe Perry and producer Mark Hudson.

The letter is reported to cite the Lanham Act, with LaPolt pointing to the fact that by playing the song in public, it gives the false impression that the vocalist is endorsing the president.

It’s not the first time Aerosmith have had a run-in with Trump. In 2015, the then presidential hopeful played the band’s Dream On at rallies in Alabama and Georgia, prompting lawyers representing the group to get involved.

Musicians including the Rolling Stones, the estate of George Harrison and Queen have all previously objected to their music being associated with Trump.