Steve Perry says new music is coming this year

It’s been a year since former Journey frontman Steve Perry returned to the music scene with his album Traces.

It was his first solo outing since releasing For The Love Of Strange Medicine back in 1994, and the vocalist has now checked in to let fans know that more music is on the way – and some sooner than you think.

He said on social media: “One year since Traces – my first record in 25 years was released. Thank you for receiving it with such kindness.

“More to come including Christmas music this year. Thank you for your support and acceptance of this new music. Thank you to my label Fantasy Records for their constant support. It wouldn’t be possible without all of you!”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Announcing his comeback, Perry said last year: “Years ago, I disappeared. There were many reasons, but mainly my love for music had suddenly left me. I knew that simply stopping was what I had to do.

“If music was ever to return to my heart, then and only then, I would figure out what to do. If not, so be it, for I had already lived the dream of dreams.

“Many years passed. One day, I began sketching some musical ideas with the creative freedom that I was the only one who would ever hear them. One song led to many – my love for music had returned."

He added: “Then another beautiful thing happened. I found love. My precious Kellie gave me a life I never knew I had. I lost her December of 2012.

"I now deeply understand the meaning of ‘It’s better to have loved and lost, than to have never loved at all.’ May of 2015, I began recording. These songs are special to me.”

Earlier this year, Perry released a video for We’re Still Here. It was his first official music promo as a solo artist since 1994’s Missing You.