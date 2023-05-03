Rock and Roll Hall of Fame boss tells Iron Maiden fans to bide their time

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris has responded to criticism from Iron Maiden fans after the metal giants were left off the list of 2023 inductees.

Maiden were this year nominated for the second time, but lost out to Rage Against The Machine, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, The Spinners and George Michael.

The inductees were confirmed today and it will become official on November 3, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Asked by Taryn Daly of Audacy how he feels about the backlash from disappointed Iron Maiden fans, Harris – who is no relation to Maiden bassist Steve – says they will almost certainly see their heroes inducted eventually.

Harris says: "We love that people care — that they care if they're in or out, and that their fans care. Now the truth is anybody that's nominated, the odds are good that they're eventually gonna get in.

"In fact, I think it may be as high as 90% eventually go in. Rage – this was their fifth or sixth time on the ballot. And so sometimes it takes a while.

"But let's see where it lands. Right now, let's celebrate this year's class, and we can start to debate about next year's class once the spotlight is off of this year's class."

Last year, Harris also had to defend the Rock Hall against angry Maiden fans – including Kiss' Gene Simmons – as they were nominated but not inducted. He said at the time: "There's no doubt that they are an impactful, influential band, and that's why they were nominated this year, along with 15 other artists and acts."