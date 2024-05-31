Steve Hackett's classical works get reissue treatment

Steve Hackett is to have his first two classical albums reissued on vinyl. You can watch a video trailer for the release below.

1983's Bay Of Kings and 1988's Momentum will be reissued on both black and limited coloured vinyl editions, in gatefold sleeves, through InsideOut Music on August 2.

“My love of classical guitar began to coalesce with both Bay of Kings and Momentum, which showed another side of the guitar," Hackett states. "This was the opposite of Rock ‘n Roll… A more romantic and personal approach already hinted at within both the Genesis music and my solo work. I’m proud that these albums are getting a second lease of life."

Bay Of Kings was released the same year as Hakett's sixth studio album Highly Strung. However his then label, Charisma, refused to release the album deeming it uncommercial and it initially came out on the Lamborghini label (owned by Patrick Mimran, owner of the Lamborghini care company. It was later issued on Hackett's own Camino Records featuring a different cover (Hackett's then wife Kim Poor had painted the original nude painting, which was changed at her insistence for a painting of Hackett).

Momentum, Hackett's second classical foray, featured Hackett's brother John on flute and was initially released on Start Records, before being reissued by Camino in 2001.

