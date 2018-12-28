Steve Hackett lights up the front cover of the new issue of Prog

The new issue of Prog is on sale today. Steve Hackett graces the cover as a solo artist for the very first time, as we discuss his excellent new solo album At The Edge Of Light. We also discuss the enduring appeal of Genesis' Selling England By The Pound, which Hackett will be playing in its entirety on his next tour, as well, as a chat about Spectral Mornings, another album he will also be performing.

Also in Prog 94...

Jean-Michel Jarre - the French synth wizard talks about returning to Equinoxe for his latest album.

Ashley Hutchings - the Godfather of progressive folk rock discusses an epic career in The Prog Interview.

InsideOut Records - the story of the first 25 years of the prog rock label.

Andy Mackay - the Roxy Music man talks about his new works 3 Psalms.

Glass Hammer - the US prog rockers invoke their past on the masterful Chronomonaut.

Pavlov's Dog - The US pomp rockers are still going strong with their latest Prodigal Dreamer.

The Algorithm - Space-age synths collide with a classic prog sound on the Frenchman's latest.

Shineback - Former Tinyfish frontman Simon Godfrey is back with a second Shineback album.

Tiger Moth Tales - classic prog sounds and children's stories make up the new album from Peter Jones.

The Critics' Choice - it's the Prog magazine writer's albums of the year.

Presto Ballet - lead guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof tells us about his prog world.

William Shatner - we chat to the Star Trek legend about his new Christmas album.

Plus live and album reviews from Marillion, Steven Wilson, Peter Hamill, Focus, Caravan, Fish, Kansas, Von Hertzen Brothers and more...

And music from Mile Marker Zero, I Am The Manic Whale, The Blackheart Orchestra and more on the CD.

