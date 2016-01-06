Steely Dan's Fagen charged with wife assault

Steely Dan frontman Donald Fagen has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife at their New York home.

The alleged incident took place at the couple’s Upper East Side apartment on Monday night. Fagen, 67, is accused of shoving Libby Titus onto a marble window frame.

According to the New York Times, Fagen appeared at Manhattan Criminal Court and was charged with assault in the third degree, a misdemeanour, and harassment and a violation. He was released without bail and a temporary order of protection was issued against him.

Lawyers acting for Fagen declined to comment.