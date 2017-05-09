Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers to play BluesFest 2017

Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers have been confirmed for this year’s BluesFest.

The event will be held at London’s O2 on October 27-29 and will mark the first time since 2009 that Donald Fagen and Walter Becker’s Steely Dan have played live in the UK.

They’ll close the festival on Sunday, October 29, where they’ll be joined by special guests The Doobie Brothers.

BluesFest director Leo Green says: “It’s a real coup for BluesFest to be presenting Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers at this year’s festival – they rarely perform in the UK and are two bands who have influenced so many artists from across the musical spectrum.

“This will be Steely Dan’s first UK show since 2009 and, on an incredible double bill that also includes The Doobie Brothers, we’re hoping that fans of quality music will be as excited about this first announcement as we are.”

Launched in 2011, BluesFest has featured a wide array of artists, including B.B. King, Van Morrison, Robert Plant, Elvis Costello, Bad Company, Jeff Beck, Robert Cray, Tedeschi Trucks, Mavis Staples and Ronnie Wood.

Tickets go on general sale on May 12 at 10am, while the O2 pre-sale begins on May 10 at 10am. The Live Nation pre-sale begins at 10am on May 11.

Further artists for BluesFest 2017 will be revealed in due course.

Buyer's Guide: how to buy the best of Steely Dan

The Doobie Brothers: The Warner Bros Years 1971-1983