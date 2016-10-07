Steeleye Span Announce New Album Dodgy Bastards

Folk proggers Steeleye Span will release the 23rd studio album of their career on November 18, titled Dodgy Bastards.

The album draws from the work of 19th century American scholar Francis James Child and his collection of English and Scottish Ballads. The album is appropriately titled, containing stories of murder, religion, incest, skulls, honour killings and tormented spirits - the perfect subject material for Steeleye Span’s dark take on the music of the British Isles.

The album features the very first lead vocal from violinist Jessie May Smart on Brown Robyn’s Confession, while Boys Of Bedlam sees vocalist Maddy Prior and guitarist Julian Littman combine on a spoken word/rap section! The band have also released a trailer for the new album…

Steeleye Span are currently on their October 2016 tour and can be seen at:

Hertford Theatre Oct 7

Portsmouth New Theatre Royal Oct 8

Isle Of Wight Shanklin Theatre Oct 9

New Brighton Floral Pavillion Theatre Oct 11

Halifax Victoria Theatre Oct 12

Derby Buxton Opera House Oct 14

Bury Drill Hall Oct 15

Middlesbrough Theatre Oct 16

Morecambe The Platform Oct 17

Ilkley Kings Hall & Winter Garden Oct 18

Norwich Open Bank Plain Oct 20

Chelmsford Civic Centre Oct 21

Cambridge Corn Exchange Oct 22

Eastbourne Royal Hippodrome Theatre Oct 23

Dartford Orchard Theatre Oct 24

Leamington Royal Spa Centre Oct 26

St. Albans Alban Area Oct 27

Measteg Town Hall Oct 28

Frome Cheese & Grain Oct 29

Horsham Capitol Oct 30

Peterborough Key Theatre Oct 31