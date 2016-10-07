Steeleye Span Announce New Album Dodgy Bastards

Folk proggers Steeleye Span will release the 23rd studio album of their career on November 18, titled Dodgy Bastards.
The album draws from the work of 19th century American scholar Francis James Child and his collection of English and Scottish Ballads. The album is appropriately titled, containing stories of murder, religion, incest, skulls, honour killings and tormented spirits - the perfect subject material for Steeleye Span’s dark take on the music of the British Isles.
The album features the very first lead vocal from violinist Jessie May Smart on Brown Robyn’s Confession, while Boys Of Bedlam sees vocalist Maddy Prior and guitarist Julian Littman combine on a spoken word/rap section! The band have also released a trailer for the new album…
Steeleye Span are currently on their October 2016 tour and can be seen at:
Hertford Theatre Oct 7
Portsmouth New Theatre Royal Oct 8
Isle Of Wight Shanklin Theatre Oct 9
New Brighton Floral Pavillion Theatre Oct 11
Halifax Victoria Theatre Oct 12
Derby Buxton Opera House Oct 14
Bury Drill Hall Oct 15
Middlesbrough Theatre Oct 16
Morecambe The Platform Oct 17
Ilkley Kings Hall & Winter Garden Oct 18
Norwich Open Bank Plain Oct 20
Chelmsford Civic Centre Oct 21
Cambridge Corn Exchange Oct 22
Eastbourne Royal Hippodrome Theatre Oct 23
Dartford Orchard Theatre Oct 24
Leamington Royal Spa Centre Oct 26
St. Albans Alban Area Oct 27
Measteg Town Hall Oct 28
Frome Cheese & Grain Oct 29
Horsham Capitol Oct 30
Peterborough Key Theatre Oct 31