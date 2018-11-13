Steel Panther confirm studio return for Lower The Bar follow-up

Steel Panther are back in the studio and working on new music.

The news was confirmed by drummer Stix Zadinia on Twitter, who reports: “Tuesday, we begin taking drums for a new Steel Panther record.

“Holy shit – we are doin’ it again! These songs are gonna fuck your face up – in the cool way.”

The band’s last studio album was 2017’s Lower The Bar, with Loudwire reporting back in August that the band had recorded the new record, but it was accidentally deleted by bassist Lexxi Foxx.

Producer Jay Ruston told the website: “Lexxi Foxx was in charge of uploading the album to Soundcloud. He pressed the DEL key on the keyboard thinking that meant DELIVER.”

Steel Panther will return to the UK and Europe in early 2019 – and they’ve also now announced a run of US dates that’ll take place in March. They’ll be joined on the road by Wilson.

Find a list of the newly announced shows below.

Steel Panther 2019 US tour dates

Mar 01: Jacksonville Mavericks Live, FL

Mar 02: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

Mar 03: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Mar 04: New Orleans The Fillmore, LA

Mar 06: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Mar 07: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Mar 08: Norfolk The Norva, VA