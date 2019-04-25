Status Quo’s Francis Rossi details 2020 spoken word tour

Status Quo’s Francis Rossi has revealed that he’ll head out on another spoken word tour in 2020.
The vocalist and guitarist is currently on the first leg, which came on the back of his autobiography I Talk Too Much, which was published earlier this year – and he’s wasted no time in announcing a further 60 shows for next year.
The run will see Rossi take to stages across the UK and Ireland throughout March, April, May and June, where he’ll be joined onstage by author Mick Wall to chat about his career.
Rossi will also have an acoustic guitar on-hand to play some familiar tunes.
Rossi says: “I’ve been thrilled by the success of my first spoken word tour. The venues have been packed, the fans have been having a great time and I’ve been enjoying it too.
“The venues and fans wanted us to go out again, so we’ve bowed to demand and we’ll be on the road next spring.”
Tickets for the 2020 shows will go on general sale from 10am tomorrow morning (April 26) and a full list of dates can be found below.
Status Quo, meanwhile, will head back out on tour from June across the UK and Europe.
Francis Rossi: I Talk Too Much
Status Quo leader Francis Rossi's new autobiography gives readers a fascinating insight into the Quo and Rossi's relationship with the late Rick Parfitt. View Deal
Francis Rossi 2020 spoken word tour
March
Mar 11: Wimborne Tivoli
Mar 12: Basingstoke Anvil
Mar 13: Yeovil Westlands
Mar 14: Street Strode Theatre
Mar 15: Margate Theatre Royal
Mar 19: Kettering Lighthouse Theatre
Mar 20: Stamford Corn Exchange
Mar 21: Wrexham William Aston Hall
Mar 22: Stafford Gatehouse
Mar 23: Leicester De Montford Hall
Mar 25: Redditch Palace Theatre
Mar 26: Telford Oakengates Theatre
Mar 27: Chesterfield Winding Wheel
Mar 28: Aberystwyth University Concert Hall
Mar 29: Hereford Courtyard
Mar 31: Stockport Plaza Theatre
April
Apr 01: Northallerton Forum
Apr 02: Scarborough Spa Theatre
Apr 03: Leeds City Varieties
Apr 04: Middlesbrough Town Hall
Apr 05: Yarm School
Apr 06: Newcastle Tyne Theatre
Apr 22: Camberley Camberley Theatre
Apr 23: Stevenage Gordon Craig Theatre
Apr 24: Isle Of Wight Shanklin Theatre
Apr 25: Exmouth Pavilion
Apr 26: Ilfracombe Landmark Theatre
Apr 29: Corby Cube
Apr 30: Hull City Hall
May
May 01: Dorking Halls
May 02: Maidstone Hazlitt Theatre
May 03: Hastings White Rock
May 05: Peterborough Cresset Theatre
May 06: St Albans Alban Arena
May 07: Crawley The Hawth
May 08: Bedford Corn Exchange
May 09: Ipswich Corn Exchange
May 13: Newport Riverfront
May 14: Neath Gwyn Hall
May 15: Brecon Theatr Brycheiniog
May 16: Newton Theatre Hafren
May 17: Treorchy Park and Dare Theatre
May 19: Coleraine Riverside
May 20: Sligo Hawkswell Theatre
May 21: Dundalk An Tain Arts Centre
May 22: Cork Everyman Theatre
May 23: Mullingar Arts Centre
May 24: Galway Town Hall
May 27: Bradford St George's
May 28: Musselburgh Brunton
May 29: Dunfermline Alhambra
May 30: Dundee Rep
May 31: Durham Gala Theatre
June
Jun 03: Lincoln Theatre Royal
Jun 04: Runcorn The Brindley
Jun 05: Colwyn Bay Theatre Colwyn
Jun 06: Wellingborough Castle Theatre
Jun 07: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
Jun 08: Winchester Theatre Royal
Jun 09: Portsmouth New Theatre Royal