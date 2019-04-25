Status Quo’s Francis Rossi details 2020 spoken word tour

Status Quo’s Francis Rossi has revealed that he’ll head out on another spoken word tour in 2020.

The vocalist and guitarist is currently on the first leg, which came on the back of his autobiography I Talk Too Much, which was published earlier this year – and he’s wasted no time in announcing a further 60 shows for next year.

The run will see Rossi take to stages across the UK and Ireland throughout March, April, May and June, where he’ll be joined onstage by author Mick Wall to chat about his career.

Rossi will also have an acoustic guitar on-hand to play some familiar tunes.

Rossi says: “I’ve been thrilled by the success of my first spoken word tour. The venues have been packed, the fans have been having a great time and I’ve been enjoying it too.

“The venues and fans wanted us to go out again, so we’ve bowed to demand and we’ll be on the road next spring.”

Tickets for the 2020 shows will go on general sale from 10am tomorrow morning (April 26) and a full list of dates can be found below.

Status Quo, meanwhile, will head back out on tour from June across the UK and Europe.

Francis Rossi: I Talk Too Much

