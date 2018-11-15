Francis Rossi to release album, book and embark on a spoken word tour

Status Quo’s Francis Rossi is to release an album, book and head out on the road across the UK on a spoken word tour in 2019.

The album is titled We Talk Too Much and is a collaboration with Hannah Rickard. It’ll feature a collection of brand-new material in the form of country duets and is set to arrive on March 15 via earMUSIC/Edel.

The day before, Rossi will launch his new autobiography titled I Talk Too Much, which will be published by Little, Brown.

Rossi penned the book with broadcaster Mick Wall and it is said to cover “the glory years, the dark days, the ups and downs of his relationship with the late Rick Parfitt and the real stories behind the creation of some of the greatest rock music of all time.”

Then, on March 20, the Quo leader will embark on a 36-date spoken word tour across the UK.

Rossi explains: “This show is something new for me. It will be live and unscripted, so god knows what could happen! One thing's for sure though, it’ll be a white-knuckle ride for me, but fans will get a real unvarnished insight into what’s happened over the years.

“I’ll be taking a guitar along to demonstrate how some of those Quo classics came into being, and hopefully we’ll take a few questions from the audience too. It’s been quite a journey, there’s a lot to share.”

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Francis Rossi: I Talk Too Much

Francis Rossi 2019 spoken word tour UK dates

Mar 20: Whitley Bay Playhouse

Mar 21: Stirling Albert Halls

Mar 22: Kilmarnock Grand Hall

Mar 23: Dunfermline Carnegie Hall

Mar 24: Greenock Beacon Arts Centre

Mar 27: Leamington Royal Spa Centre

Mar 28: Lincoln New Theatre Royal

Mar 29: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Mar 30: Birmingham Town Hall

Mar 31: Crewe Lyceum

Apr 03: Richmond Theatre

Apr 04: Coventry Albany Theatre

Apr 05: Porthcawl Grand Pavilion

Apr 06: Brierley Hill Civic Hall

Apr 07: Preston Guild Hall

Apr 24: Bury St Edmunds The Apex

Apr 25: Cheltenham Town Hall

Apr 26: Swindon Wyvern Theatre

Apr 27: Watford Colosseum

Apr 28: Southend Palace Theatre

May 01: Lancaster Grand Theatre

May 02: Harrogate Theatre

May 03: Newark Palace Theatre

May 04: Leeds City Varieties

May 05: Loughborough Town Hall

May 08: Reading Hexagon

May 09: Worthing Pavilion

May 10: Hayes Beck Theatre

May 11: Bromley Churchill Theatre

May 12: Wycombe Swan Theatre

May 15: Aldershot Princes Hall

May 16: Exeter Corn Exchange

May 17: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

May 18: Clacton West Cliff Theatre

May 19: Dartford Orchard Theatre

May 20: King's Lynn Corn Exchange