Status Quo cancel UK and European Backbone tour

Status Quo have announced that their UK and European tour in support of their Backbone album has been cancelled.

The shows were due to take place later this year, with the band reporting the tour won’t be rescheduled to allow fans to get full refunds – although three French concerts in Strasbourg, Paris and Lyon on November 6, 8 and 9, are still scheduled to take place.

A statement explains: “It is with great reluctance that we are forced to announce the cancellation of the 40-date UK and European tour that was planned for October, November and December 2020 in support of the Backbone album release.

“This is in line with public health requirements and advice relating to COVID-19. Due to various commitments for next year, the band are unable to reschedule these shows for 2021.

“This cancellation is not what the band wanted, but they are very mindful of the wellbeing of band, audience and crew. Despite the fact that many shows have already sold out, an outright cancellation will allow our valued fans to receive a refund on tickets purchased.

“Quo is a band largely defined by their live performances and we cannot wait for the next time that we can perform safely, securely – and loudly! Ticket holders can obtain a refund through their original point of purchase.

“This cancellation announcement currently does not include three French dates scheduled for November as current French government advice is that indoor shows can go ahead during November. We will continue to monitor the situation and make a further announcement in due course.”

Backbone was released in September last year and was Status Quo's first without Rick Parfitt, who died on December 24, 2016.