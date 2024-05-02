"Embrace the madness and the noise": Sprints announce a huge tour and release two new songs

On the back of releasing one of the debut albums of the year so far, Dublin quartet Sprints have announced an extensive tour taking in shows in the US, the UK and Europe and released two surprise new recordings. Released under the banner of the ‘Black Box Sessions’ and recorded during the sessions for Letter To Self, which came out at the start of the year, the two songs are titled Drones and Help Me, I’m Spiralling.

Speaking about the previously-unreleased tracks, the group said, “"We're happy to share the remnants of the chaos and catharsis that was the Letter To Self recording process. A reimagination of an old favourite, and a new track too, the Black Box Sessions include Drones and Help Me, I'm Spiralling, two tracks that explore themes of uncertainty, anxiety and doubt. Embrace the madness and the noise."

The tour will see the indie-punk four-piece play their biggest headline UK show at London’s Kentish Town Forum alongside dates at Bristol’s Marble Factory and Manchester’s New Century Hall in November but fear not, there are plenty of opportunities to see the band before then: Sprints will appear at a variety of festivals including Glastonbury, Bearded Theory, Tramlines and Live At Leeds In The Park over the coming months alongside support slots with IDLES, Pixies and Gossip. Head here to see the full run of dates.

Letter To Self was a Top 20 hit for Sprints – Louder’s Vicky Greer said it “kicks 2024 off with a bang: a faultless debut that embraces the darkness like no other”. Watch the video for Help Me, I’m Spiralling below: