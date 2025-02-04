Even Spotify is getting in on the Spiritbox jokes, calling Courtney LaPlante ‘Poppy’ on its Kickass Metal playlist

Spotify has seemingly used a playlist to acknowledge a recent interview where Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante was confused for singer/songwriter Poppy.

This weekend, Poppy, who’d collaborated with hardcore band Knocked Loose on the song Suffocate, and Spiritbox were both nominated for the Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance. Both attended the Los Angeles ceremony, and one interviewer unwittingly went viral when she confused LaPlante with Poppy during a chat on the red carpet.

Despite initially giving her interviewer a skeptical look, LaPlante ran with it, ‘confirming’ that she is Poppy. “Really happy to be here again; would love to take home the Grammy for Knocked Loose and myself because I would be the first woman to win this award,” she added.

Now, it seems the gaffe has become so well-known that even Spotify are in on it. LaPlante currently appears in the cover image of the streaming behemoth’s ‘Kickass Metal’ playlist – but the caption beneath calls her Poppy.

“Poppy on top of today’s best Metal playlist,” it says.

See a screenshot below.

Ultimately, neither Poppy nor Spiritbox claimed a Grammy this year, with the winner of Best Metal Performance being Gojira. The French metal favourites won with their rendition of revolutionary song Ah! Ça Ira, which they performed with opera singer Marina Viotti in a fiery display at the 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony.

Spiritbox will release their highly anticipated second album, Tsunami Sea, on March 7. The band will start a European tour this month, kicking it off with their biggest-ever UK headline show at the 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace in London. They’re also set to tour North America from April.

See dates and details via the Spiritbox website.

Read more about Spiritbox and get the inside story of Tsunami Sea exclusively in the new issue of Metal Hammer, which features LaPlante and company as its cover stars.