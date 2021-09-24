Spiritbox, Carcass and more reviewed on the new Metal Hammer Podcast

Merl, El and Jonathan cast their ears over an insanely busy couple of weeks for great albums, as we discuss whether Spiritbox's much-anticipated debut album Eternal Blue lives up to the hype; why Employed To Serve may have just made the album of their career with Conquering; how Carcass managed to out-do half the death metal scene once again with Torn Arteries; why the sky's the limit for Unto Others thanks to immense new album Strength; and whether Alien Weaponry's new album Tangaroa lives up to their excellent debut.

Buy our Joey Jordison tribute issue, out now.

Visit our sponsors over at KILLSTAR.

Listen now via Spotify, Apple, Podbean and more.