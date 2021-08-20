Watch Spiritbox's horror-inspired video for turbulent new single Hurt You

Rising post-metalcore stars Spiritbox have released a video for new single Hurt You. Powered by a turbulent, churning riff, Hurt You comes from the band's eagerly-anticipated debut album Eternal Blue, which is released on September 17.

"Hurt You is a song that was written before the pandemic, in early 2020 during a snowstorm," says guitarist Mike Stringer. "We were stuck inside, and couldn’t go anywhere, so this song flowed out of myself, Courtney [LaPlante, singer], and our producer Dan [Braunstein] pretty quick. The subject matter of the song explores toxic co-dependency, and the feeling of knowing that something is doomed to fail, but making the choice to go down with the ship.

"The video, directed by Dylan Hryciuk, is horror-inspired, and depicts love in four different acts. It’s the first video we’ve made where we do not make an appearance, and allow the story to be the main focus."

Spiritbox have a number of festival dates scheduled before the end of the year, and hook up with Underoath and Every Time I Die in February to embark on the Voyeurist North American Tour. Full dates below.

Eternal Blue is available to pre-order now.

Sep 09: Danville Blue Ridge Rock Festival, VA

Sep 25: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 26/29: Miami to Bahamas Coheed & Cambria S.S. Neverender Cruise

Nov 11: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville Festival, FL

Feb 18: Dallas Southside Ballroom, TX

Feb 19: Houston Bayou Music Center, TX

Feb 20: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX

Feb 23: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Feb 24: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Feb 25: Anaheim House of Blues, CA

Feb 26: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Feb 28: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Mar 01: Vancouver The Vogue Theater, BC

Mar 02: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Mar 04: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Mar 05: Denver The Ogden Theatre, CO

Mar 07: Minneapolis The Fillmore, MN

Mar 08: Chicago Radius, IL

Mar 09: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Mar 11: Toronto History, ON

Mar 12: Cleveland Agora, OH

Mar 13: Wallingford The Dome, CT

Mar 14: Boston House of Blues, MA

Mar 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Mar 17: Brooklyn Brooklyn Steel, NY

Mar 18: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Mar 19: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Mar 20: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Mar 22: Cincinnati ICON, OH

Mar 23: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Mar 25: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Spiritbox: Eternal Blue tracklist

1. Sun Killer

2. Hurt You

3. Yellowjacket feat. Sam Carter

4. The Summit

5. Secret Garden

6. Silk In The Strings

7. Holy Roller

8. Eternal Blue

9. We Live In A Strange World

10. Halcyon

11. Circle With Me

12. Constance