Soundgarden survivors keen to play together again

Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron and and guitarist Kim Thayil have spoken about the surviving band members recording together again.

Both were speaking in the wake of the release of Brandi Carlile's A Rooster Says, a 12-inch vinyl single produced for Drop Day 2 in this year's series of Record Store Days.

The single features covers of Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun and Searching With My Good Eye Closed, and was recorded at Seattle's London Bridge Studio – where Louder Than Love was recorded – with the surviving members of the band alongside Carlile's regular collaborators, Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

“We felt honoured that she asked us to take part in her Record Store Day project," Cameron tells Rolling Stone. "We had a blast. I think most people assume the three of us over and done with since Chris passed away, but that’s not the case. It’s nice to know that people still want to hear us play together."

“It was so natural and fun to play with Brandi, and the twins, and playing with Ben and Matt is second nature for me,” said Thayil. “Any opportunity to play with all of them again whether live or in the studio, I would embrace without hesitation."

Carlile performed at the Chris Cornell tribute show at The Forum in Los Angeles on January 16, 2019, where she contributed vocals to Audioslave's Like A Stone, Temple Of The Dog's Hunger Strike, and Black Hole Sun.

The singer is also this year's American Record Store Day ambassador, and as such the songs from A Rooster Says have not yet been given a digital release. Do the right thing: check your local real-life record store for availability.