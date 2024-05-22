Sonos smash an Ace with their first-ever set of headphones

By
published

The Sonos Ace will launch this summer - featuring ANC, dynamic head tracking, up to 30 hours of battery life and more

Sonos Ace
(Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos are well-known for their range of speakers, but they’ve now turned their attention to the headphone market and revealed details on their upcoming Sonos Ace.

The US audio firm will launch the over-ear headphones on June 5 in two colour variations: Black and Soft White with the price locked in at $449/£449.

The Sonos Ace will feature Active Noise Cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, connect via Bluetooth or 3.5mm cable and offer up to 30 hours of music from a full charge, while the headphones and carry case incorporate recycled materials.

Sonos say: “Meticulously engineered and tuned by the most discerning ears in the industry, Sonos Ace creates the deepest connection to sound. Each custom-designed component combines with our advanced software to surround you with the highest-fidelity audio. From crystal-clear highs to powerful lows, every note feels more profound."

They add: “Enjoy an industry-leading Dolby Atmos experience with dynamic head tracking. Feel surrounded in hyperrealistic sound from every direction and explore different elements of the music as you move.”

The lightweight Sonos Ace will also feature a transparency feature Sonos call Aware mode, which will allow ambient sounds from your environment to filter into your ears when needed.

The headphones have a stainless steel headband with a sliding mechanism which is wrapped in memory foam in vegan leather for comfort. There’s also good news for those of us who wear glasses and often struggle to find a comfortable fit wearing over-ears. Sonos say the Ace underwent extensive testing for “different head shapes and sizes, hairstyles, and accessories such as glasses and earrings.”

Volume will be controlled via a Content Key on the side of the right ear cup, while a press of the small button housed under the slider allows for phone calls. The Sonos Ace will give you up to three hours of music from a quick three-minute charge and the Sonos app will allow you to modify your listening experience.

The Sonos Ace are now available to pre-order direct from Sonos.

Sonos Ace

(Image credit: Sonos)
Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

