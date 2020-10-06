Sonicbond celebrates second anniversary with special Steve Hackett book

Sonicbond, the prog-friendly book publishing company created by Summer/Winter's End Festival organiser Stephen Lambe, will celebrate their second anniversary with a special limited hardback edition of their new Steve Hackett On Track book, which offers a track by track analysis of all Steve Hackett’s solo albums from Voyage Of The Acolyte right up to 2019’s At The Edge Of Light.

"The last two years have been quite a ride – you could argue that setting up a traditional hard-copy-orientated book publishing company in this day and age is close to madness," says Lambe. "Thankfully, we seem to have found a niche that people value. As a result, I wanted to mark the occasion with something a little special. I’d also like to thank all those authors, book-buyers, media outlets and technicians that have shown so much faith in the company so far. They know who they are, and their support is really appreciated."

Steve Hackett On Track by Geoffrey Feakes will be available in a special limited-edition hardback, signed by the author. This version will be produced in a limited run of 250 copies and will be available only from online retailer Burning Shed. A standard paperback edition will be published in 2021.

Pre-order Steve Hackett On Track.