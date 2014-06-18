Something fishy about Ozzy's Sid

Ozzy Osbourne is to star as a mischievous tyke called Sid Fishy in a TV show for pre-school children.

The Black Sabbath frontman will voice Sid for Nickelodeon’s cartoon Bubble Guppies, with his character described as “a rock ‘n’ roll fish who loves being rotten.”

The residents of underwater city Bubbletucky are mostly a friendly bunch, but Sid Fishy is set to shake things up with his red mohawk and gold tooth, as well as his habit of spraying slime on his fellow fish.

The Prince of Darkness tells Rolling Stone he took the job because he thought his two-year-old granddaughter Pearl would love it. He says: “The whole reason I did the show was for Pearl. I can’t wait to see her reaction when she hears my voice come from Sid Fishy’s mouth.”

According to a spokesman for the show, Sid carries a container that contains a green liquid known as “Sid Fishy’s stink sauce, made up of different smells such as stinky socks and rotten eggs.”

The episode will be aired some time next year.