Solstafir recruit drummer Hallgrimsson

Solstafir have announced that drummer Hallgrimur Jon Hallgrimsson has joined them for their European tour.

They’ve just begun a 24-date run of shows with Mono and The Ocean. And they’ve recruited the former Tenderfoot, Bee Spiders and Jeff Who sticksman to fill in behind the kit following the departure of Gummi Palmason earlier this year.

Guitarist and vocalist Addi Tryggvason says: “He’s already played some shows with us and we are looking very much forward to having him onboard this journey.”

In June, Palmason claimed he was fired from the band and then ordered to keep quiet about the reasons why.

The band’s last album was 2014’s Otta.