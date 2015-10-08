Soft Machine man Karl Jenkins knighted

Soft Machine’s Karl Jenkins has become the first-ever Welsh composer to receive a knighthood.

He played with the band between 1972-1984, taking over from saxophonist Elton Dean, and contributed to albums: Six (1973), Seven (1973), Bundles (1975), Softs (1976) and their final work, 1981’s Land Of Cockayne.

Following his term with the band, Jenkins went on to compose Adiemus and The Armed Man: A Mass For Peace, among others.

Jenkins, who was awarded an OBE in 2005 and a CBE in 2010, was knighted by the Princess Royal at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace this week.

He previously admitted he was “thrilled, excited, exhilarated and a little embarrassed” by the accolade. He added: “I’ve been told I’m the first Welsh-born composer of any music to receive this so it’s good for the country and I’m thrilled about it.

“I’m not part of the establishment and so to get this honour is great. I write accessible music that appeals to people around the world and this is vindication of that.”

Jenkins released his autobiography Still With The Music last month.