So what does a Metallica concert look like filmed on Lars Ulrich’s camcorder?

Metallica have broadcast the latest episode of their Metallica Mondays series – this time going back to 1989 and their Damaged Justice tour.

The show took place on September 23 at Irvine, California – the final stop on Metallica’s North American tour that year.

However, unlike the past 18 Metallica Mondays, the latest instalment wasn’t pro-shot and was instead recorded on drummer Lars Ulrich’s camcorder, with the sound taken directly from the soundboard.

Check out the full set below.

Metallica Mondays are streamed on both the band’s YouTube channel and Facebook page at 8pm ET (1am BST) every week, with fans able to donate cash live to Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation during the broadcast.

In other Metallica news, the band are preparing to released their S&M2 live album on August 28 on standard 4LP vinyl, collectible coloured vinyl, 2CD, DVD, Blu-ray, and Deluxe Box set, with Metallica previously sharing All Within My Hands and Nothing Else Matters from the record.

The performances were captured during Metallica’s two shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra at the city’s Chase Centre in September 2019 – two nights which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the original S&M album.

Set 1

1. The Ecstasy Of Gold

2. The Call Of Ktulu

3. For Whom The Bell Tolls

4. The Day That Never Comes

5. The Memory Remains

6. Confusion

7. Moth Into Flame

8. The Outlaw Torn

9. No Leaf Clover

10. Halo On Fire

Set 2

11. Intro To Scythian Suite

12. Scythian Suite Opus 20 II: The Enemy God And The Dance Of The Dark Spirits (by Sergei Prokofiev)

13. Intro To The Iron Foundry

14. The Iron Foundry, Opus 19

15. The Unforgiven III

16. All Within My Hands

17. (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth

18. Wherever I May Roam

19. One

20. Master Of Puppets

21. Nothing Else Matters

22. Enter Sandman