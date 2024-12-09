“You better believe Snoop could be the new MasterChef judge.” Snoop Dogg wants to replace Gregg Wallace on MasterChef, saying that this could be “the perfect opportunity" for him to host the popular British TV show

Snoop Dogg has issued a 'come and get me' offer to the producers of popular British TV series MasterChef, stating his credentials to take over from presenter/judge Gregg Wallace , who has “stepped down” from the show amid multiple accusations about his inappropriate behaviour.



Wallace is currently the subject of a investigation by the BBC after 13 women, among them fellow TV host Kirsty Wark, came forward with allegations concerning his behaviour. In an ill-advised social media post, the presenter, 60, initially dismissed the accusations against him as coming from “middle-class women of a certain age”, but later apologised after a media storm.



With the investigation on-going, there has been no suggestion that the BBC will seek to replace Wallace, but Snoop Dogg, a man who has shown himself more than capable of carrying off any role with swagger and humour, is sniffing out an opportunity.



“You better believe Snoop could be the new MasterChef judge,” the hip-hop superstar tells The Mirror, suggesting that his “boy” Gordon Ramsay, who judges on the US version of the cooking show, would “back” him in his application for the UK version.

"He knows I am not playing when it comes to food,” Snoop says. "He knows I can cook – I have even given him some tips. I hosted a cooking show over here (Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party) and I have always been vocal about wanting to work on a UK show. I love the place – and for real, this could be the perfect opportunity.”



Earlier this year, in a Capital FM radio interview, Snoop revealed that he has a huge affection for Britain, and specifically for the royal family.

When, during an interview conducted over high tea, DJ Jordan North relayed a rumour that Prince William, is “a huge Snoop fan”, the Californian entertainer took the news in his stride, and added, “Well, the Queen was a fan too. Rest in peace to the Queen, that was my girl. You know what I’m saying?”

We do Snoop, we do.