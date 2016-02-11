Snider and Aldrich feud settled over dinner

Doug Aldrich says his supposed beef with Dee Snider has been resolved over a series of dinners.

Last year, Twisted Sister mainman Snider took a pot shot at “musicians who joined famous bands after their heyday claiming they are from those bands,” in reference to Aldrich’s time with Whitesnake.

Aldrich reacted on Twitter by saying he was only doing his best to keep the band moving forward and lightheartedly called Snider a “jackass.”

Now guitarist Aldrich – who recently joined The Dead Daisies – tells One On One With Mitch Lafon: “Me and Dee resolved everything. We’re hanging together all the time. He bought me a bunch of dinners and I said, ‘Listen, you’ve spent a lot of money on me and it’s all forgotten.’

“He’s cool. I love his music and I have a little boy who loves Twisted Sister.”

Aldrich stepped in to replace Richard Fortus in supergroup The Dead Daisies after Fortus and keyboard player Dizzy Reed left the band last month. It’s expected the pair will be part of the reunited Guns N’ Roses lineup.

The Dead Daisies sees Aldrich team up with former Whitesnake men Marco Mendoza and Brian Tichy.

Aldrich says: “Somewhere in December they decided that there was a possibility that maybe they were going to be making some changes and I was happy they called me.

“I talked to the guitarist David Lowy on the phone and we hit it off. He’s kind of like the Keith Richards of The Dead Daisies because he drives the band with his riffs and energy and it’s very different to what I do.

“We talked and decided to get together and work on a record.”