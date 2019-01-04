Slipknot’s Clown: We’re primed and ready to go

Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan says that he and his Slipknot bandmates are primed and ready to go in 2019.

The Iowa heavyweights have been working on the follow-up to 2014’s .5 The Gray Chapter and released the first material from the as-yet-untitled album in the shape of All Out Life back in October.

Asked by Kerrang if he’d ever gone into a new album process as energised, Clown replies: “Never. Not even the first time. It’s always been a mess. I’m not going to say it’s not going to be a mess now, but shit’s happening. It’s on. We’re all ready to go. Everybody is so excited.

“It’s even better that Corey Taylor is really excited, because he does a lot of work, goes out with Stone Sour, does solo gigs and solo things. Whatever he’s doing, he does a lot. It’s always awesome to feel his excitement.

“Most people in his situation would be like, ‘I’m going to take a year off,’ but he’s got a certain demeanour right now for Slipknot – and that feels awesome.

“That’s how it feels now with all the guys. We have a schedule, and it’s fucking hardcore, and there’s a lot of things going on inside that schedule.”

Clown adds: “I’m having the best time of my life in Slipknot. I’m blessed to be here, and I still have a band and art form that I love more than anything.”

Slipknot recently released a video showing them in the studio recording All Out Life, while the band are gearing up for their European summer tour.