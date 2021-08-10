Slipknot’s Clown: the world is filthy and I’m not going to stop wearing a mask

Slipknot's Clown has revealed that the band wore facemasks to protect each other from COVID during studio sessions for their next album.

Speaking with Forbes, Clown says "When we were in the studio if we were in the control room and around the engineers that worked for the studio, we had to wear masks. If we were in the live room where we were recording around each other, and we had all been tested, we didn’t have to wear masks.

"But, if an employee was in there we’d have to put them on. Now I think about nine months ago and it was even more restrictive, so it’s been very challenging to say the least."

Clown goes on to reveal that he has no plans to stop wearing a mask, whatever happens with COVID.

"I’ve been in this business 25 years, and people are filthy all over the world," he says. "So when I had to be in the studio and I was asked to put on a mask, it didn’t bother me, it was business as usual.

"I mean I’m glad at least the majority of the world has been profoundly open to the idea of, 'hey when you’re going to be out in public there’s a chance you could be around someone with pneumonia, the flu, or just a nasty cough, why not wear a mask to just protect yourself?'

"We live in a filthy world, and we live in a world where people don’t wash their hands, they wipe their nose and they open the door and then you touch it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Clown talks about the success of Slipknot's whisky and his own line of medical cannabis products, how Knotfest has changed over the years, and how Slipknot are preparing for their return to the stage next month.

