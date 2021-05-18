Slipknot's Clown launches his own brand of pre-rolled cannabis joints

Slipknot’s Clown has launched his own brand of pre-rolled cannabis joints. In partnership with Hollister Cannabis Co. and Heavy Grass, Clown Cannabis is available in California and select dispensaries in the US.

The product arrives in a compact matte black box marked with florescent green artwork that displays the Slipknot clown mask mid-centre. Inside, you get six half-gram pre-rolled joints and matches.

Michael Shawn “Clown” Crahan has reportedly been a long-time supporter of marijuana usage, particularly as a treatment for illnesses such as anxiety or various inflammatory conditions. When discussing the new range, the percussionist was clear to point out that the drug should be thought of as “just medicine”.

Clown Cannabis is made up of 75 percent “potent, uplifting indica flower, hand-blended with 25 percent of Paradise Citrus bubble hash.” Its THC levels are above 40 per cent, which means in simple terms, that this is pretty strong stuff.

A further description of the pre-rolls states: “The signature premium indica flower features an earthy citrus-rich flavour profile, with sublime sedating effects. Paradise Citrus, made from crossing Tropicana Cookies and Tina, adds another layer of full-body relaxation with happy head highs and citrusy notes of orchard-fresh sour orange.”

Carl Saling, co-founder, CEO and Director of Hollister Biosciences says “We are very excited to be launching our HashBone collaboration with Clown.

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner and someone who is true to the plant. This partnership is our first step in combining hard rock/metal with cannabis in a truly authentic way. Additionally, we are happy that we get to bring Clown to market in tandem with our friends at Heavy Grass – leveraging their experience in music-inspired cannabis products will amplify our overall marketing efforts.”

The Slipknot percussionist is also launching the Green Ticket experience, a competition that will grant one lucky fan an unlimited entrance for two into any Slipknot concerts in the world for the next three years. They’ll also receive an exclusive meet and greet opportunity and free merch. To enter the Green Ticket experience competition, visit The Heavy Grass website.

Check the pre-rolls out below: