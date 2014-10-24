Slipknot to stream Knotfest online

Slipknot have confirmed they’ll stream both their Knotfest sets online plus many more highlights this weekend.

Corey Taylor and co appear on Saturday and Sunday at the San Manuel Ampitheater in San Bernardino, California. They’ve promised to present “an apocalyptic underworld where firebreathers, nightmarish creatures on stilts, fire and percussive light, and stunning visuals set the stage for an intoxicating and unforgettably sinister concert experience.”

They’re joined by Five Finger Death Punch, Volbeat, Anthrax, Black Label Society, Testament, Killswitch Engage and many others.

At least two songs from every act except Danzig and Max The Hormone will be streamed. KSE, The Devil Wears Prada and King 810 will screen their full performances while 5FDP will offer four tracks.

Find out more at http://www.knotfest.com.