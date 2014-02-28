Slipknot Album Sessions To Start In Days

Slipknot will begin album sessions in a matter of days, and have begun a media “blackout” as they prepare to all enter the studio.

The band have taken down their official website and earlier today instagrammed a plain black square that one can only assume means that they are to go into studio hiding until it’s time to reveal some concrete news about album number five.

Corey Taylor has confirmed this week that the Iowa icons will be throwing themselves into the studio as a unit in the coming days, stating in a new interview that he has “written lyrics for everything that we have right now and it’s feeling pretty good.” He adds: “It feels like the story of the band so far, which is a totally different take on what I’ve been used to writing with Slipknot., but I think, because of everything we’ve been through, it’s time to tell that story.”

The album will serve as the band’s first without bassist Paul Gray and drummer Joey Jordison, the latter of whom left the band under shocking circumstances last year. Both Jordison and Slipknot have remained largely silent on the split since it happened, with Joey stating flatly that he “did not quit” the band.

Who will play drums on the new ‘Knot album remains to be seen. Watch this space…